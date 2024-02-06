Onyeka, Riders agree to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Godfrey Onyeka to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Onyeka was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Onyeka (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the preseason but battled back to play four games to end the 2023 campaign.

The Brampton, Ontario native initially signed with the Riders in 2021 and has suited up for 11 regular season games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, as well as for the 2021 West Final. He registered 26 defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles over that time. Those who arrive at Mosaic Stadium early on game days would recognize Onyeka as he is often playing catch with fans in the stands during pre-game.

The 29-year-old was selected in the second round (10th overall) by Edmonton in the 2018 CFL Draft. He went on to play two seasons and 27 games with the Elks, tallying five defensive tackles and 13 special teams tackles.

Collegiately, he was a standout at Wilfred Laurier University, where he was a three-time USPORTS First Team All-Canadian, a three-time OUA First Team All-Star and a 2014 OUA All-Rookie. In 2016, he helped the Golden Hawks win the OUA Championship.