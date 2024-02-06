Staying in the ‘Peg: Bombers, Schoen agree to one-year deal

WINNIPEG — Just a few hours after inking a new deal with their star running back, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms with their All-Star receiver Dalton Schoen.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that the team has signed the pass-catcher to a one-year deal. Schoen was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13 and was ranked No. 4 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Schoen returns to the Blue Bombers for a third season in 2024. In 34 games over 2022-23, Schoen racked up 141 receptions for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns while being named a West Division and CFL All-Star in each season.

Last year, Schoen had 71 receptions for 1,222 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing third in the league in yardage, first in receiving touchdowns and third in second-down conversion catches with 30.

His rookie year of 2022 was one of the most prolific in CFL history as he led the league with 1,441 receiving yards on 70 receptions while tying for the league lead in touchdowns with 16. Those numbers helped him earn him the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Schoen’s 1,441 yards in 2022 was the seventh-highest total in club history (Milt Stegall holds the club record of 1,896, set in 2002) and set a team record for touchdowns by a first-year Blue Bomber.

Schoen came to the Blue Bombers after first signing in the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and following looks from Kansas City and Washington.

Schoen was a walk-on at Kansas State, climbing up the depth chart to eventually start as a sophomore and become a key target over his final three years. He finished his college career ranked seventh in school history in yards per reception (17.05) and 15th in career receiving yards (1,569). He finished with 92 receptions for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns over 34 games from 2017-2019.

He was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 and a member of the First Team Academic All-Big 12 from 2017-19.