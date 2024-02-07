Elks sign American DB Kordell Jackson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Kordell Jackson, the club announced Wednesday.

Jackson joins the Green and Gold after spending the 2023 season with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League. The Birmingham, Ala., native was selected as the IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to the All-IFL First Team, after tying for the league lead with eight interceptions and three interception returns for a touchdown. He also had 68 total tackles and 23 pass deflections in 16 games last season.

The five-foot-ten defensive back had his rights claimed by the Orlando Guardians of the XFL in August of 2023 and received a rookie minicamp invite with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Jackson attended five years (2017-21) at Austin Peay State University, where he earned First Team All-OVC selection in three straight years and was a two-time NCAA consensus All-American. In 52 games with the Governors, Jackson totalled 216 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 33 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.