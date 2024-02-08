Argos sign American receiver Jeff Badet

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American wide receiver Jeff Badet.

Badet, 29, most recently spent time with the Vegas Vipers of the XFL where he caught 34 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, all of which led the team. The five-foot-11, 183-pound receiver played with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2022 and spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

The Florida native suit up for five games in 2022 in the XFL where he caught 16 passes for 108 yards and four touchdowns before signing with the Washington Commanders, playing in three games for the NFC East team. The former Oklahoma Sooner (2017) and Kentucky Wildcat (2013-2016) was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and would go on to play in eight preseason games over two years for the NFL team.