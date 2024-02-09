Bombers add defensive end John Waggoner

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the team has signed American defensive end John Waggoner.

Waggoner (six-foot-five, 267 pounds; Iowa; born: October 27, 1999, in Des Moines, IA) played four seasons at Iowa (2019-22), recording 65 tackles (31 solo, 34 assists), 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups in 41 games.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Staying In The Peg: Schoen extends with Bombers

» Home Sweet Home: Oliveira signs two-year extension with Bombers

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

In his senior season, Waggoner made 34 tackles (16 solo, 18 assists), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 13 games. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten.