Riders sign American DB Nick Nelson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nick Nelson, the team announced on Friday.

Nelson (five-foot-11, 205 pounds) was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round, 110th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons (2018-2019) with the Raiders, suiting up for 12 career games including three starts, while earning 20 tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Collegiately, Nelson started his career at the University of Hawaii (2014-2015) before transferring to the University of Wisconsin in 2016. After a redshirt season post-transfer, the Maryland native played all 14 games of the 2017 season where he set a single-season school record and led the nation with 21 pass breakups and tallied 35 tackles and one tackle for loss.

On special teams, he returned 24 punts 206 yards and one touchdown. For his formidable final college season, Nelson was named a Second-Team All-American (CBS) and a consensus First-Team All-Big Ten. Prior to Wisconsin, he played 21 games in Hawaii, earning 87 tackles, including three for loss, one sack, 20 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.