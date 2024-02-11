Bombers add American offensive lineman Chris Ivy

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Sunday the signing of American offensive lineman Chris Ivy.

Ivy (six-foot-two, 286 pounds; Tulsa; born: June 26, 1997, in Wichita, KS) returns to the Blue Bombers after spending part of last season on the club’s practice roster. He initially signed with the team in May of 2023, and was released in August.

Ivy started 35 games over three years (2017-2019) with the Golden Hurricanes before suiting up for three games with the Tulsa Oilers of the Indoor Football League in 2023.