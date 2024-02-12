Argos extend All-Star OL Ryan Hunter

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have extended the contract of National offensive lineman Ryan Hunter.

Hunter, 28, suited up for 18 games in 2023 for an offensive line that allowed a league low 19 sacks, 14 clear of the next best team in the CFL and the second-best mark in Argo history.

For his efforts, the six-foot-three, 315-pounder was nominated as a CFL All-Star for the first time in his two-year CFL career. The North Bay, Ont. native joined the Boatmen in 2022 and played five games down the stretch for the team including the Eastern Final and the 109th Grey Cup becoming one of just a handful of players to win both a Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Hunter was a first round draft choice of the Argos in 2018 but opted to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs where he spent the next two seasons, including being on the active roster for Super Bowl LIV.

The Bowling Green product signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in October of 2020 and spent two seasons on the practice squad before his move to the Argos.