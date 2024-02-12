Micah Johnson, Riders agree to one-year extension

REGINA — Head coach Corey Mace will get one more weapon to build his defence around.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Micah Johnson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Johnson (six-foot-two, 278 pounds) remains in Riderville after suiting up for all 18 games of the 2023 season. Johnson made 27 defensive tackles, five sacks (tied for second on the team), one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss. Johnson was named to the CFL Honour Roll by Pro Football Focus in Week 11.

The disruptive defensive tackle was named an East All-Star in 2022 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He played 16 regular season games notching 24 defensives tackles, five tackles for loss and seven sacks. He made three defensive tackles and one sack in the Eastern Semi-Final. Johnson spent the previous two seasons with the Roughriders putting up strong numbers in 2021 on route to being named a West Division All-Star.

Johnson made eight tackles for loss that season – a league best – while adding two sacks, 19 defensive tackles, one pass knockdown and one fumble recovery. In the 2019 season the Georgia native suited up for 15 games, making 26 defensive tackles and four sacks and was named a West Division All-Star.

Prior to coming to the Riders, Johnson spent six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He made 158 defensive tackles, 41 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles over 81 games.

Johnson is a three-time CFL All-Star (2016-2018), a six-time divisional All-Star (2016-2022) and a two-time Grey Cup champion winning with Calgary in 2014 and 2018.