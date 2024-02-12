Riders sign American DL Elijah Ponder

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Elijah Ponder, the team announced on Monday.

Ponder (six-foot-three, 265 pounds) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice roster. The Cincinnati native also spent 2023 with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Prior to turning pro, Ponder spent five seasons (2016-2020) at the University of Cincinnati, suiting up for 32 games as a Bearcat. He tallied 64 career tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries, five sacks, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

He was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference honouree (2019-20) and was invited to participate in the 2021 All-Star Hula Bowl.