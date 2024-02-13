Argos sign Global DL Thiadric Hansen

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed free agent Global defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen.

Hansen, 31, played four games with Winnipeg in 2023, tallying three defensive tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. The Germany native was selected by Winnipeg with the second overall pick of the 2019 CFL European Draft and has suited up for 46 games for the Blue Bombers, recording 18 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, five sacks, and five forced fumbles.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of 2024 Free Agency

» Argos add Kerfalla Exumé and Albert Awachie

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Switching Sides: Adeleke, Sopik sign with Argos

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

The six-foot-two, 254-pound defensive lineman has played in three out of the last four Grey Cups (missing 2022 due to injury), lifting the trophy on two of those occasions.

Hansen played with the Wrocklaw Panthers of the European Football League during the cancelled 2020 CFL season, winning the Polish Bowl. From 2012-2018 Hansen played for the Kiel Baltic Hurricanes of the German Football League, leaving as the team’s all-time leading tackler.