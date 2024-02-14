CFL All-Star RB Ka’Deem Carey joins the Double Blue

TORONTO — One of the top free agent running backs has found a new home.

Ka’Deem Carey has signed a deal with the Toronto Argonauts, the team announced on Wednesday, just one day after Carey became a free agent.

The 31-year-old rushed for 476 yards with 21 receptions for 156 yards in nine games played for the Stampeders in 2023. The five-foot-nine, 206-pounder was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 after leading the CFL in both rushing with 1,088 yards and touchdowns with 10 while adding 28 catches for 248 yards in 14 games.

The Arizona native was a West Division All-Star in 2021 after finishing second in the league in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, 869 yards and seven respectively. The former University of Arizona Wildcat came to the CFL in 2018 with Calgary where he won the Grey Cup in his first season and went on to get more regular playing time in 2019 before becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

Carey was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and went on to play 37 games over three seasons for the NFC North team, tallying 443 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in 13 receptions for 131 yards and one score through the air.

Over his CFL career, Carey has accumulated 2,855 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns with 90 receptions for 732 receiving yards and one score in 44 career games. Carey was a two-time All-American (2012-2013) and Pac-12 Player of the Year (2013) in college after rushing for 4,239 yards and 48 touchdowns in 36 games.