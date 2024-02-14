CFL mourns the passing of Kenny Ploen

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement regarding the passing of Kenny Ploen.

“Kenny Ploen will forever have an important place in CFL lore. An accomplished defensive back as well as an excellent quarterback, he led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to four Grey Cup victories in 1958, 1959, 1961 and 1962, earning him induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1975, and status as one of the true legends of our game.

​

​Growing up in Winnipeg, and playing minor football, I heard a lot about Kenny and those championship Bomber teams, as we young players were encouraged to meet the standard they set.

​

​Saddened by news today of his passing, at age 88, we will be forever grateful for Kenny Ploen’s many contributions to our league, from the excitement he created in his era, to the inspiration he provided to the generations that followed it.”

Randy Ambrosie

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League