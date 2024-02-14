Dylan Wynn touches down in Montreal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes continued to add to their defensive line on Wednesday when they announced the signing of American free agent defensive tackle Dylan Wynn.

His signing follows a report from 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk that Wynn had been spotted on Tuesday at the airport in Montreal.

Wynn heads to Montreal with former Calgary Stampeder Derek Wiggan, who signed with the Als on Tuesday. That duo will work with Shawn Lemon, who was extended after the Als’ Grey Cup win in November. Along with Mustafa Johnson and Avery Ellis, to name just a few, the Als are assembling an intimidating d-line as they ready for their championship defence.

RELATED

» The Champs’ Off-Season: The Als’ free agent tracker

» 5 moves that mattered on Day 1 of Free Agency

» A team by team look at 2024 Free Agency

» O’Leary: Breaking down the sprint of Day 1 of FA

» Cauz: 5 perfect Free Agency matches after Day 1

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

“Dylan is a veteran in this league and one of the best at his position,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He knows how to win and we are adding a player who will fit perfectly into our culture.”

Wynn (six-foot-two, 290 pounds) won the Grey Cup in his rookie year in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. Prior to joining the Alouettes, he spent four years in Hamilton and two years in Toronto. He’s earned 173 defensive tackles and 29 sacks in 77 games.

In 2019, the former Oregon State Beaver was named to the CFL All-Star Team. He was named to the East Division All-Star team in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

In 2015 and 2016, the 30-year-old was a member of the Cleveland Browns organization.