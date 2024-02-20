Preseason Week 3 schedule adjusted to 2 doubleheaders

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has shifted its preseason Week 3 slate to turn May 31 into a Friday night football frenzy with a pair of doubleheaders.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. ET, the preseason tilt involving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Toronto Argonauts will now be played on May 31 at 7 p.m.

To help accommodate the change, the Friday evening contest between the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa REDBLACKS will shift 30 minutes earlier to a 7 p.m. ET start.

The 2024 season is set to kick-off on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET with a Grey Cup rematch as the Montreal Alouettes head west to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The complete 2024 season schedule is available here.

REVISED PRESEASON WEEK 3

Friday, May 31 | HAM at TOR | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | MTL at OTT | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | CGY at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | EDM at BC | 10 p.m. ET