In A Snap: Bombers re-sign kicker Sergio Castillo

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent American kicker Sergio Castillo.

Castillo (five-foot-nine, 197 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season in 2024 in his third stint with the club after initially signing in 2015. He was acquired via trade during the 2021 campaign and then signed last May following his release by the Edmonton Elks.

Castillo’s 2023 season was record-breaking, as he connected on 46 of 51 field goal attempts, with his 90.2 percentage establishing a new Blue Bombers standard. Castillo was a perfect 31 of 31 inside the 40-yard line; 15 of 20 in 40-plus attempts and 4-6 from 50 yards-plus, including a season-long of 53 yards.

He was 3-5 in the Western Final and then hit his only attempt in the Grey Cup, extending his streak in championship games to six after he went 5-5 in the Blue Bombers’ 2021 victory over Hamilton in the 108th edition of the game.

Castillo has a career field goal percentage of 86.7 (170-196) in 77 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers (2015, 2021, and 2023), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017), BC Lions (2019) and Edmonton Elks (2022). He was a CFL All-Star with the Lions in ’19 and also has pro experience with the New York Jets (2020), Houston Roughnecks (2020) and San Antonio Commanders.