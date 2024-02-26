Bombers sign Ohio State receptions leader K.J. Hill

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that the club has signed American receiver K.J. Hill.

Hill (six-foot, 196 pounds) was selected with the 220th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Bombers bring back American OL Kenny Lofton

» Free Agency Tracker: Who did the Bombers sign?

» In A Snap: Bombers re-sign kicker Sergio Castillo

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

He appeared in 50 career games for the Ohio State Buckeyes and set the school’s all-time receptions record with 201 — previously held by David Boston. Hill recorded a reception in 48 straight games (tying a school record), also tallying 2,332 career receiving yards (seventh all-time in school history) and 20 touchdowns, including 10 as a senior in 2019.

Hill, a co-captain as a senior, won three consecutive Big Ten championships with Ohio State from 2017-2019.