Als re-sign cornerback Nafees Lyon

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed cornerback Nafees Lyon to a one-year contract.

Lyon started the first game of the 2023 regular season at cornerback before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the opening game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“We’re excited to have Nafees back with us for another year,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. “Coming out of training camp last year, he was one of our starters on defence. He has worked incredibly hard on his road to recovery, and we’re confident that he can be a valuable contributor for us in 2024.”

The 27-year-old was first acquired by the Alouettes in a trade with the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 31, 2022. In six games (all starts) with the Als in 2022, the former Charlotte 49er recorded 27 defensive tackles and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during a home game against the BC Lions.