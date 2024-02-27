Riders add linebacker Diego Fagot, receiver Dazz Newsome

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Diego Fagot (pronouncer: Fuh-go) and American wide receiver Dazz Newsome.

Fagot (six-foot-three, 240 pounds) signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attending training camp with the team. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2023.

Fagot spent four collegiate seasons (2018-2021) at the United States Naval Academy where he suited up for 42 games, starting in 37. The two-time All-AAC honouree registered 282 defensive tackles, including 36 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, five pass deflections, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over his time as a Midshipman.

He led the Navy squad in total tackles in each of his last three seasons and in tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons. Noted for his leadership, he was elected as one of four team captains by his teammates in 2020. Fagot was also an invitee to the East West Shrine All-Star game, where he was voted the game’s defensive MVP.

Newsome (five-foot-10, 184 pounds) was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round, 221st overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in three games as a Bear, making one start and recording two receptions for 23 yards and six punt returns for 75 yards. He went on to tryout for the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and after a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs signed a practice roster agreement with San Franscico 49ers.

Collegiately, Newsome spent four seasons (2017-2020) at the University of North Carolina. The Virginia native switched from defensive back to receiver in his rookie season and played nine games, tallying 18 receptions for 227 yards.

Newsome went on to flourish as a receiver, suiting up for 44 career collegiate games and earning 2,435 yards on 188 receptions (13-yard average) and 24 touchdowns as a Tar Heel. He also added 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. On special teams, he returned 48 punts for 535 yards and one touchdown and seven kickoffs for 144 yards.

Newsome was a Second-Team All-ACC selection as a junior in 2019 and an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2020.