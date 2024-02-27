Stamps sign National DB Christian Joachim

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National defensive back Christian Joachim.

Born in Haiti and raised in Montreal, Joachim (six-foot-one, 197 pounds) was at the Stamps’ 2023 training camp after having completed his university career at Carleton.

In 20 games for the Ravens, he recorded 66 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups. He was Carleton’s leading tackler during the 2022 season with 36.5 takedowns in six games.