Riders sign American DB Jamar Johnson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Jamar Johnson.

Johnson (six-foot-one, 197 pounds) was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round, 164th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft. Johnson suited up for three games as a Bronco that season. The 24-year-old also spent time with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades and the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers in 2023.

Collegiately, the Florida native played three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at Indiana. He tallied 69 defensive tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles over 31 games. A known ball hawk, he caught seven interceptions over his collegiate career earning 166 return yards and one touchdown.

Johnson’s four interceptions in 2020 ranked him third in the Big Ten Conference, eighth in the NCAA and saw him named first-team All-Big Ten and the team’s Corby Davis Memorial Award winner which is awarded to the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Back.