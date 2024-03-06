Als sign American DB Macon Clark

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back Macon Clark.

The Alouettes also announced that they have released American linebacker C.J. Avery.

Clark (six-foot, 185 pounds) played 51 games over five seasons with the Tulane Green Waves. The Saint Rose, LA native collected 153 solo tackles, 49 assisted, 19.5 tackles for loss and nine interceptions. The 24-year-old knocked down eight passes and recovered two fumbles while forcing four. In his last campaign, he was elected to the All-AAC First Team.

In 2023, Clark was part of the Chicago Bear organization.