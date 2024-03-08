Eight advance following Invitational Combine

WATERLOO – Following a day of standout performances at the Canadian Football League (CFL) Invitational Combine presented by New Era at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, eight prospects have advanced to the next stage in their journeys toward CFL stardom.

The group will join this year’s top national prospects, as well as their global counterparts, in Winnipeg for this year’s CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 19-24.

The 2024 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on April 30.

The complete results from the CFL Invitational Combine are available here.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

ADVANCING PROSPECTS

(Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)

• Nicholas Gendron | WR | Ottawa | Gatineau, Que.

• Kaine Stevenson | WR | Guelph | Windsor, Ont.

• Ethan Kalra | OL | Waterloo | Acton, Ont.

• Owen Mueller | OL | Windsor | London, Ont.

• Yani Gouadfel | DB | Bishop’s | Mitry-Mory, France

• Dawson Marchant | DB | Northwestern Oklahoma State | Surrey, B.C.

• Jackson Sombach | DB | Regina | Regina

• Jason Janvier-Messier | DL | York | Beloeil, Que.