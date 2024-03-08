Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Free Agency
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
WATERLOO — The final results have rolled in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, as the testing portion of the CFL Combine presented by New Era has completed.
Prospects put on their best efforts through six major tests on Friday looking to leave a mark with the scouts before the 2024 CFL Draft on April 30. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine presented by New Era later in March.
CFL COMBINE presented by New Era
» Combine 101: The basics behind each drill
» Eight players advance following Invitational Combine
» Through the Lens: Prospects hit the field in Waterloo
Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|SOMBACH, Jackson
|36.00
|DB
|Regina
|T-2
|STEVENSON, Kaine
|34.00
|WR
|Guelph
|T-2
|CONWAY, Nick
|34.00
|DB
|Manitoba
|T-4
|NELMES, Tanner
|32.50
|RB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|T-4
|JANVIER-MESSIER, Jason
|32.50
|DL
|York
|T-4
|AUGER, Isaac
|32.50
|DB
|Montreal
|T-4
|GOUADFEL, Yani
|32.50
|DB
|Bishop’s
|T-4
|ODOOM, Kojo
|32.50
|DB
|Western University
|T-4
|PIERRE-MASSE, Nykolas
|32.50
|WR
|Bishop’s
|Rank
|Player Name
|Reps
|POS
|School
|1
|PRICE, Mitchell
|30
|DL
|McMaster
|2
|MUELLER, Owen
|26
|OL
|Windsor
|3
|O’CONNER, Payton
|25
|DL
|Regina Thunder
|T-4
|WOODMANSEY, Curtis
|24
|DL
|Guelph
|T-4
|CLAASSEN, Jaiden
|24
|LB
|Valley Huskers
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|SOMBACH, Jackson
|4.58
|DB
|Regina
|2
|GENDRON, Nicholas
|4.59
|WR
|Ottawa
|T-3
|ADUBOFFOUR, Richard
|4.63
|DB
|Western University
|T-3
|CONWAY, Nick
|4.63
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|MARCHANT, Dawson
|4.66
|DB
|Northwestern Oklahoma State
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|SOMBACH, Jackson
|6.97
|DB
|Regina
|2
|STEWART, Liam
|7.00
|WR
|Saint Mary’s
|3
|SUCCAR, Justin
|7.02
|WR
|Waterloo
|4
|NELMES, Tanner
|7.03
|RB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|T-5
|MARCHANT, Dawson
|7.06
|DB
|Northwestern Oklahoma State
|T-5
|CAMERON-KOGLER, Christopher
|7.06
|DB
|Western University
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|MARCHANT, Dawson
|10′ 3 5/8″
|DB
|Northwestern Oklahoma State
|2
|TURNSEK, Jay
|10′ 2 5/8″
|DB
|St. Francis Xavier
|3
|GOUADFEL, Yani
|10′ 1″
|DB
|Bishop’s
|4
|ADUBOFFOUR, Richard
|10′ 0 5/8″
|DB
|Western University
|5
|SOMBACH, Jackson
|9′ 11 7/8″
|DB
|Regina
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|SUCCAR, Justin
|4.07
|WR
|Waterloo
|2
|GENDRON, Nicholas
|4.13
|WR
|Ottawa
|3
|NELMES, Tanner
|4.19
|RB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|4
|CONWAY, Nick
|4.22
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|SOMBACH, Jackson
|4.27
|DB
|Regina