Elks sign American linebacker Nick Anderson

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Nick Anderson, the club announced Monday.

Anderson spent four seasons at Tulane University (2019-2022), totalling 283 total tackles, 29 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks, six pass deflections and three forced fumbles in 49 career games for the Green Wave. The Vicksburg, Miss., native was a big part of Tulane’s historic comeback win over USC in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in January of 2023 and was named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2022.

Prior to joining Tulane, he played one season for the Jones College Bobcats, where he had 74 total tackles and two sacks in 12 games.

Anderson attended training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, playing in three preseason games, registering four tackles and one pass deflection. He was released by the Saints following the preseason.

Additionally, the Elks have signed American defensive back James Wiggins. Wiggins signed with the Elks in December of 2023 but was released to pursue other opportunities.