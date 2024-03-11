Stamps sign American DB Meiko Dotson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back Meiko Dotson.

Dotson (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL’s Houston Texans in 2022. The following year, he played nine games for New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League and made 14 tackles.

In college, Dotson played his final two seasons at Florida State. In 10 games for the Seminoles, he made 21 tackles and forced a fumble. In 2019 at Florida Atlantic, he earned first-team all-Conference USA honours after setting a school single-season record with nine interceptions while making 30 tackles.

Dotson played 12 games at Georgia Tech in 2016 and made two tackles. He had four interceptions including a pick-six and 28 tackles at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2017.