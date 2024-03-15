Through the Lens: Iconic moments at the CFL Combine

TORONTO — Winnipeg will be home to some of the most talented young football players for at least a few days.
From March 19-24, the CFL Combine presented by New Era will serve as an opportunity for skilled athletes to make their case to be selected in the 2024 CFL Draft in April.
That was the case for plenty of future stars of the past, who started their careers by showcasing athletic ability in front of scouts before doing it over and over again on football fields across Canada.
Expect more iconic moments this March but for now, we take a look through the lens at the CFL Combine over the years:
CFL COMBINE presented by New Era
The Most Valuable Canadian of the 110th Grey Cup Tyson Philpot began his career with an impressive athletic performance at the 2022 CFL Combine (Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Anthony Bennett went eighth overall to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after showcasing his talents at the 2023 CFL Combine (Christian Bender/CFL.ca)
Francis Bemiy’s performance at last year’s CFL Combine cemented him as a first-round talent in the eyes of scouts and his talents translated to the field as a rookie for the BC Lions (Christian Bender/CFL.ca)
Wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant turned eyes at the 2019 CFL Combine before being selected 13th overall in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes (Peter Power/CFL.ca)
Running back Jeshrun Antwi began his CFL career at the 2019 CFL Combine in Toronto (Peter Power/CFL.ca)
Quarterback Tre Ford was one of the most impressive players in the 2022 CFL Combine before being selected by the Edmonton Elks (Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Henoc Muamba's strong showing at evaluation camp in 2011 helped him become the draft's first overall pick and started a a stellar CFL career (Photo: CFL.ca)
Brothers Craig Dickenson and Dave Dickenson, now both with the Calgary Stampeders, share a moment during the 2017 CFL Combine (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Steven 'Afterburner' Turner breaks Jamall Lee's hand-timed 40-yard dash record, blazing to a run of 4.31. The Bishop's product ranked near the top of every test at the 2010 evaluation camp (Photo: CFL.ca)
Tyrell Richards ranked near the top in every drill at the 2022 CFL Combine on his way to being selected first overall in the 2022 CFL Draft by Montreal (Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Shaq Johnson’s numbers from the 2016 Toronto Regional Combine still stand up as impressive almost a decade later. The speedy receiver busted off a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, which is still tied for the third fastest recorded (Johany Jutras/CFL)
Clark Barnes had some impressive performances as a rookie with the Calgary Stampeders, but it all began at the 2023 CFL Combine where he registered the second fastest 40-yard dash that year (Jason Franson/CFL.ca)
Jordan Williams became the first regional combine participant to go first overall in the CFL Draft, in 2020. He was the CFL's Outstanding Rookie in 2021 (Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca)
Shamawd Chambers set an electronic 40-yard dash record in 2012, topping all E-camp participants with a 4.42. Chambers' athleticism helped him become the sixth overall pick, leading to a long CFL career (Photo: CFL.ca)
Anthony Coombs is pictured during the short shuttle test at the 2013 CFL Combine. Coombs later did one-on-ones as both a running back and receiver, helping him become a third overall pick in the draft (Photo: CFL.ca)
Calgary Dinos quarterback Andrew Buckley throws during the 2015 CFL Combine. Despite a promising career ahead of him, Buckley announced his retirement before the 2018 season (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Current Calgary Stampeders linebacker Adam Konar takes part in individual drills during the 2015 CFL Combine. (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)