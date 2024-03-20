Ticats sign American DB Avery Young

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday they have signed American defensive back Avery Young.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023) after signing with the San Francisco 49ers (2023) as an undrafted free agent.

Young, 24, played 57 games over five seasons at Rutgers University (2018-22), posting 326 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 26 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Young was named All-ECAC defence in 2021 and 2022 and was an honourable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022.