Argos ink quarterback Hunter Raquet

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that they have signed American quarterback Hunter Raquet.

Raquet, 24, attended minicamp with the Denver Broncos in 2023 after one year at Colorado State University at Pueblo in 2022. There, the six-foot-four, 225-pound pivot threw for 2,316 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

The California native attended Jacksonville State in 2021 and Fresno State in 2018. Raquet played at Monterey Peninsula College in 2017 and 2019, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 59 touchdowns, being named First Team All-Conference each season.