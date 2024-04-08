MMQB: Each team’s most intriguing off-season addition

We are now just over a month away from the start of training camps across the league, which means the countdown to the 2024 season is in full effect. Knowing that, and with the CFL Draft also just around the corner, the Monday Morning Quarterback is in full prep mode for the coming campaign.

This week, we’re giving you a mini refresher after a winter full of player movement via trades and free agency. All kinds of marquee names have relocated over the last four months or so, which is why we’re highlighting one fascinating new addition for each team.

Keep in mind: the players selected aren’t necessarily the biggest name additions for each squad. Instead, they’re the names I’m most intrigued at watching impact their new team this season.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Chris Streveler, quarterback

It’s awesome to see one of the CFL’s most unique offensive players back where it feels right, and that’s in the Manitoba capital. After a few seasons south of the border, Streveler returned to Winnipeg this winter and I can’t wait to see how he integrates into Buck Pierce’s offence.

There’s just nobody quite like Streveler in this league. In two seasons with the Bombers prior to signing in the NFL, Streveler threw 19 passing touchdowns and ran for 22 more. But one thing we haven’t seen is how Streveler can be used over the course of a full season playing behind two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros. I’m eager to find out.

Ottawa REDBLACKS: Adarius Pickett, defensive back

The REDBLACKS wasted no time when Toronto made the difficult decision to release Pickett in early February — and for good reason. Pickett cemented himself last year as the league’s premier SAM linebacker with 105 defensive tackles and six sacks en route to being named a league All-Star for the first time. Ottawa is getting one of the CFL’s most dynamic athletes and, at 27 years old, Pickett is just entering his prime.

Calgary Stampeders: Demerio Houston, defensive back

It’s not very often a cornerback of Houston’s calibre hits the market. But with Winnipeg’s tight cap situation, last year’s league leader in interceptions (seven) was made available. The Stampeders couldn’t be happier. Houston is one of the CFL’s premier boundary corners and should fit like a glove in a secondary that also includes Tre Roberson and Jonathan Moxey.

Montreal Alouettes: Derek Wiggan, defensive line

Wiggan is one of the sneakiest big additions of the winter and should help solidify the middle of the front four for the defending champs. He’s a strong, disruptive force at defensive tackle and recorded four sacks in 2023 to tie his career high. And just as important is Wiggan’s National designation, which will give the Als more flexibility elsewhere on their defensive depth chart.

Saskatchewan Roughriders: AJ Ouellette, running back

With new head coach Corey Mace in place and with back-to-back non-playoff years fresh on their minds, the Riders were busy on the free agent market. Ouellette is just one of many high impact additions made by Saskatchewan, but it’s the one I’m looking forward to watching most.

Ouellette exploded in 2023 for 1,009 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his first year on top of a CFL depth chart. His bruising brand of running the ball feels like it’ll be a perfect fit for this Riders’ offence and the personality Mace wants his team to play with.

Edmonton Elks: Kurleigh Gittens Jr., receiver

Much like the Riders, Edmonton’s lack of recent playoff success necessitated some significant offseason moves. One of them was a trade with Toronto that saw the Elks acquire Gittens, reuniting him with another big addition in quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

After a breakout 2022 with the Argos that saw Gittens reel in 81 catches for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns, injuries limited him to just 10 games last season. Still 26 years old and back with his quarterback from 2022, Gittens should be a force in an Edmonton aerial attack that also includes superstar Eugene Lewis.

Toronto Argonauts: Jake Ceresna, defensive line

The player that went the other way in the Gittens trade is just as much of an impact maker, but on the other side of the ball. Ceresna joins the Argos after another career season with the Elks. Ceresna led Edmonton and finished second overall with 12 sacks in 2023 while also recording a career high 48 defensive tackles in 18 appearances.

Ceresna’s ability to play both defensive tackle and defensive end should be a nice option as he joins Shawn Oakman and Folarin Orimolade on a stacked Toronto line.

BC Lions: William Stanback, running back

2024 sees a new era begin for Stanback as he joins the Lions after five standout seasons in Montreal. While Stanback’s numbers have dropped slightly from his height in 2021, we’re still talking about a reliable runner with plenty of explosive bursts left in him.

Stanback ran for 800 yards in 14 games last season, including six carries for 20 or more, and don’t forget his dual threat ability. 2023 showed Stanback still impacts the passing game as well as any CFL tailback.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Jordan Williams, linebacker

It’s a changing of the guard at linebacker in Hamilton. Simoni Lawrence has retired after almost a decade in Black and Gold, while Jameer Thurman has moved on to Saskatchewan. Enter Williams, 2021’s Most Outstanding Rookie, after a late January trade with the Argonauts.

Williams joins the Ticats with the ability to play either MIKE or WILL linebacker and posted back-to-back seasons of 92 and 89 defensive tackles with BC before spending 2023 with Toronto. Williams figures to be a key piece this season as Hamilton starts a new era on defence.