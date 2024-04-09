Stamps sign American receiver Josh Vann

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American receiver Josh Vann.

Vann (five-foot-10, 190 pounds) attended training camp with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2023 and in pre-season action he returned three punts for 17 yards, one kickoff for 26 yards and had one catch for 21 yards. In February he signed with the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats.

Before turning pro, Vann played five seasons at South Carolina. In 57 games with the Gamecocks, he made 108 catches for 1,352 yards and 10 touchdowns. Vann also had 19 punt returns for 239 yards, three kickoff returns for 48 yards and seven carries for 73 yards. In 2021, he was chosen as the Gamecocks’ offensive MVP after leading the team with 43 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns.