REDBLACKS bring Greg Marshall on as d-line coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have hired longtime CFL coach and Ottawa Rough Riders great Greg Marshall as the team’s defensive line coach ahead of the 2024 season.

“We are very excited to add coach Marshall to our staff,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach, and will be a definite asset to our talented defensive line group and our coaching staff.”

A native of Beverly, MA, Marshall most recently served as head coach at the University of Toronto from 2018 to 2023. In 2021, he guided the team to the postseason for the first time since 1995. Prior to his time with the Varsity Blues, the 67-year-old spent three years as defensive coordinator at Queen’s.

Marshall is no stranger to the CFL coaching ranks, breaking into the league in 1994 as defensive line coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He added a defensive coordinator title in 1996, before moving on to occupy the same two posts for Edmonton from 2000 to 2004. In 2005, Marshall served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the Ottawa Renegades, before running the defence and linebackers for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2006 to 2008. He made his way to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009, working as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach for two seasons, before being hired as head coach of the Roughriders ahead of the the 2011 season.

As a player, Marshall enjoyed a decorated nine-season career as a defensive end in the CFL, after suiting up in two games with the NFL’s Baltimore Colts. He spent his entire career north of the border in the nation’s capital, earning CFL East All-Star honours from 1981 to 1984, and was named a CFL All-Star in 1981, and 1983, winning Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the latter year. He was honoured with a spot on the RNation Legacy Wall at TD Place in 2023.

Marshall was drafted in the seventh round, 186th overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1978 NFL Draft, after playing his collegiate football at Oregon State.