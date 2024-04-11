Als sign former NFL DB Cre’Von Leblanc

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has signed American defensive back Cre’Von Leblanc, who played seven years in the NFL.

LeBlanc (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) spent seven seasons in the NFL with New England, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston and Las Vegas. In 52 games, he accumulated 102 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The native of Belle Glade, FL played four seasons with the Florida Atlantic University Owls. The 29-year-old had his best season in 2014, recording 55 solo tackles, 16 assisted, two interceptions, including one for a touchdown and six breakdowns.

In 2023, he won the XFL championship with the Arlington Renegades.