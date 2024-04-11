Follow CFL

Lions sign American LB Joe Beckett

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday the signing of American linebacker Joe Beckett to the training camp roster.

Beckett (six-foot-four, 240 pounds) moved north to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 2023 training camp and would go on to register four tackles in two pre-season contests before his release on June 3.

The native of South Carolina attended rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in 2022 after a standout career at Wofford College where he registered 183 total tackles, 14.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Beckett led the Terriers with 80 tackles in his senior season of 2021.

