Riders add productive running back Kennedy Brooks

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Kennedy Brooks, the team announced on Friday.

Brooks (five-foot-11, 213 pounds) signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squad and attended camp with the Eagles in 2023.

The Mansfield, Texas native rushed for more 1,000 yards in all three seasons in which he played (2018, 2019 and 2021) at the University of Oklahoma, becoming just the fourth running back in Sooner history to do so. In total, he tallied 472 carries for 3,320 yards (averaging 7.0 yards per carry) and rushed for 31 touchdowns while adding and additional 21 receptions for 209 yards receiving over 38 games played. As a senior, he set a career high with 1,253 rushing yards, including one 200-yard game and four 100-yard rushing games.

That same year, Brooks was named the offensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl after rushing for 142 yards and three TDs and catching three passes for 24 yards versus Oregon and was a semi-finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (given to the offensive player in Division I football who best exhibits integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity). The 25-year-old was also named second-team All-Big 12 by coaches and media in 2019 and a USA Today Freshman All-American and Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-American as a freshman in 2018 after rushing for 100-plus yards in five different games that season.