Stampeders sign American offensive lineman Eric Smith

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Eric Smith, the team announced on Friday.

The Atlanta native has played four National Football League games – two with the New York Giants, one with the Dallas Cowboys and with the Arizona Cardinals – and has also attended training camps and been on practice squads with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Before signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Smith spent four seasons at the University of Virginia. He played a total of 45 games for the Cavaliers and made a total of 44 starts, including starting all 36 games at right tackle over his final three seasons.

In 2013, Smith became just the fourth true freshman in the history of the school to make a start at tackle. He played in the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.