Hamilton, Winnipeg, BC exceeded 2023 salary cap; 2024 draft order unaffected

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has levied fines against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions for exceeding the league’s Salary Expenditure Cap in 2023.

With no team exceeding the cap by more than $100,000, the selection order for the 2024 CFL Draft on April 30 remains unaffected.

As part of the Salary Management System, all nine teams are required to provide regularly scheduled updates on compensation levels at the six-, 12- and 18-game points of the season, before a detailed field audit of all clubs following the conclusion of the campaign.

The Salary Expenditure Cap for the upcoming 2024 season has been set at $5.525 million.

2024 SALARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AUDIT

​(Team | Amount exceeded)

Hamilton | $2,654

Winnipeg | $25,947

BC | $85,979

2024 CFL DRAFT – FIRST-ROUND ORDER

​(Current to time of publication)