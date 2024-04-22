Where to Watch: 2024 CFL Draft broadcast info

TORONTO — The 2024 Canadian Football League Draft is set to kick off on April 30 and CFL.ca and TSN will have sideline-to-sideline coverage of the selection process.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on TSN, rds.ca and the RDS app. Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be seen live on tsn.ca and on the TSN app.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji hosts the network’s live draft coverage, joined by the CFL ON TSN roster, including analysts Duane Forde, Marshall Ferguson, and Jim Barker. The panel will break down each draft selection and deliver player profiles and interviews with key newsmakers from around the league.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

Fans can follow the draft on the go with the official CFL.ca Draft Tracker which will update every pick as it happens. @CFL on all social platforms will also provide fans an inside look into the CFL Draft and keep you updated throughout Draft day.

Following the Draft, CFL.ca will have exclusive interviews and analysis about the League’s next generation of stars, along with insights from coaches, GMs and scouts.

The CFL’s Global Draft will also get underway on April 30. It can be followed along live on CFL.ca’s Global Draft Tracker starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.