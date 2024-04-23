Draft Ready: 4 (more) things to know about Joel Dublanko

Joel Dublanko didn’t need to take part in the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

Every year there are prospects that opt not to take part, often relying on their schools’ pro days or let their numbers from the NFL Combine do their talking for them, Dublanko stands as a particularly unique player in the CFL Draft class of 2024.

The 26-year-old linebacker has solid NCAA experience — he was part of a very good Cincinnati Bearcats defence in 2021 — that led to a pro day of his own in 2022. He also has some professional experience to his name.

He signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and ended up spending the 2022 training camp with the Seattle Seahawks, before suiting up for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023.

His Canadian roots opened the door for him to qualify for the CFL Draft, albeit a little late in the process. Already considered a likely first round pick on April 30, Dublanko’s resume didn’t make his participation in the combine a necessity.

So why did he do it?

The numbers

Height: six-foot-two

Weight: 231 pounds

Bench: 16 reps

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical: 35 inches

Broad jump: nine-feet, 5 1/8 inches

3 cone: 6.84 seconds

Shuttle: 4.27 seconds

Making a good impression

“I absolutely am glad that I took part in the combine,” Dublanko said this past week, after he debuted at No. 6 on the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau’s rankings.

“It was something that as soon as I talked to my agent about me being a Canadian, he wanted me to participate in it immediately.”

Dublanko tested well and while a groin injury limited him to just one day of on-field work at the combine, the in-person work he put in, plus the face time that came through meeting with teams for interviews only helped his draft stock.

“I know, (the combine) wasn’t necessarily needed but for me and my career, (it was) an opportunity to improve numbers that I had previously. I feel like I’m such a better athlete than I was and so much further along than even when I came into the pros,” he said. “I’m super glad. Give all the glory to God that he he enabled me the possibility to do that and to help me through that.”

With the first overall pick…or the 10th

Like many of the prospects waiting to hear their names called in the CFL Draft on April 30, Dublanko would love to go first overall to Edmonton. More than anything, he said, he’d like to be a fit with the team that selects him.

“I think I do (have a chance at being the top pick). I think my interview with Edmonton went really well. I think I showcased myself in a new and brighter light at the combine,” he said. “I think there’s a good chance but we’ll see, you never know. I’m just praying that God just lands me in the right place.

“Whether I go No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, wherever (if it’s) 10…I just want to be the right situation. I want the team to be excited about me and have a plan and and everything like that. I think the benefits of drafting me if a team wants to win right now, I’m probably the guy. I’ve been in the pros for a couple years. So I know how it works a little bit more.”

If Dublanko were to go first overall or 10th, he’d still be in Green and Gold. The Elks hold the first pick in the draft and kick off the second round, with the 10th overall selection.

CFL ready

Getting his first exposure to the Canadian rules of the game at the combine, Dublanko has taken that back to his training as he prepares for the draft. He knew going into the combine that the CFL isn’t a league to take lightly. That advice came from someone who has walked a similar road into the CFL, in Alex Singleton.

Singleton was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft and like Dublanko, had some NFL experience and learned later that he had Canadian roots, which opened the door for his National status in the CFL. The two connected once Dublanko confirmed his status and was looking at the CFL. Singleton played three years for the Stamps, helping them to a Grey Cup win in 2018. He’s been in the NFL since 2019.

“I’ve heard from guys like Alex Singleton about how there’s ballers here,” Dublanko said. “Just as good as guys in the NFL and I saw that immediately. Guys everywhere were really good football players here. U SPORTS is doing a good job of developing guys and there’s a lot of guys who played down in the States that were really good that are coming (into the CFL).

“Scheme-wise, I was interested to see how much they were going to throw at us. I like the way that they just want you to play fast. It’s not installing their whole playbook but they just want to put some different stuff out there, see how well you absorb it and then just want to see you go play. It was really fun watching the guys and getting hyped for them as they were playing. I wish I could be involved but I’m going to be ready come rookie, minicamp and all that stuff. I’m excited for my time in the CFL.”