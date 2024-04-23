Elks sign American DL Randy Charlton

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Randy Charlton, the club announced Tuesday.

Charlton played his final two college seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State. In 25 games for the Bulldogs, the Florida product registered 71 total tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Prior to joining Mississippi State, he spent three seasons (2018-20) at the University of Central Florida, appearing in 33 games for the Knights.

The 24-year-old most recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, playing in three preseason games, recording one tackle, one sack and one pass deflection. Charlton was released by the Dolphins following the preseason.