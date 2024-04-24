Elks sign OL Spencer Masterson, LB Aubrey Miller

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday the signings of National offensive lineman Spencer Masterson and American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. ​

A sixth round pick by the Elks in the 2023 CFL draft, Masterson attended training camp with the Double E before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason opener against the Calgary Stampeders. He was released after the Elks concluded their CFL preseason schedule in late May. Collegiately, the six-foot-six native of Richmond Hill, Ont., appeared in seven games for the Guelph Gryphons in 2022. He was selected as an OUA Second Team All-Star in 2021.

Miller played 26 games over two seasons at Jackson State University (2021-22), totalling 117 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. In his final season, the Memphis, Tenn., native was named to the Athlon Sports FCS All-America First Team and American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Second Team. The SWAC Defensive Player of the Year also led JSU to an undefeated regular season and second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship in 2022. Miller began his college career at the University of Missouri, appearing in 22 games from 2017 to 2020.

The 25-year-old linebacker attended training camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, playing in two preseason games, where he had two tackles. He was released by the Dolphins in late August.