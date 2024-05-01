Alouettes release ace returner Chandler Worthy

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have release American receiver/returner Chandler Worthy, the team announced on Wednesday.

Worthy signed with the Als in 2022 after four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In Montreal, the return specialist accumulated 2,356 kickoff return yards with two majors.

RELATED

» First-And-Joel: Elks take Joel Dublanko first overall in CFL Draft

» A team-by-team look at the CFL Draft

» CFL Draft Tracker: View the entire 2024 draft

» Mock Draft 2.0: How close were we?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

His best season came in 2022, when he returned 51 kicks for 1,220 yards and two touchdowns on his way to being named an East Division All-Star.

Overall in his career, Worthy has 138 kick returns with 3,156 yards and two scores. The Griffin, GA, native also caught 63 passes for 461 yards and four majors as a receiver.