Argos announce William Fields, Kevin Eiben defensive co-coordinators

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that Kevin Eiben and William Fields will be promoted to defensive co-coordinators. Eiben will also coach linebackers while Fields will continue to coach the Argos secondary. The team also hired Myron Lewis as defensive back coach.

Eiben enters his eighth year coaching the team he spent over a decade with as a player. The former linebacker will be promoted to defensive co-coordinator and linebackers coach after overseeing the team’s linebackers for the past five years. The B.C. native joined the Argos coaching staff in 2017 as special teams coordinator, a position he filled for two seasons before moving to the defensive side of the ball. Prior to his CFL coaching career, Eiben was the defensive coordinator at the University of Toronto from 2014-2016 and held that same title at McMaster University in 2013. The Bucknell University product ranks second all-time in tackles by a Canadian player and his 113 tackles in 2005 is still the league record for any Canadian. He was a five-time All-Star and won one Grey as a player (2004) and two as a coach (2017, 2022).

RELATED

» First-and-Joel: Elks select Dublanko first overall

» Argos select receiver Kevin Mital fifth overall

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Fields is back for his third season in Double Blue and gets the bump to defensive co-coordinator and secondary coach, the latter a position he has filled since 2022. The Pennsylvania native joined the Argos from Peru State College where he was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2020-2021. A stint with the Tampa Vipers of the XFL in 2019 followed stops in Edmonton, Hamilton, Montreal, and BC between 2015 and 2019, coaching defensive backs at each of those stops. The University of Houston graduate was a DB’s coach at Simon Fraser University in 2014 after scouting for the BC Lions from 2013-2014. He broke into coaching at Cypress Christian School in Houston from 2010-2014. The former defensive back himself played six seasons with Calgary and Winnipeg, winning a championship with the Stampeders in 2001 and another coaching the Argos in 2022.

Lewis makes his professional coaching debut with the Argos as defensive backs coach. The Orlando, Florida native coached at B.E.S.T. Academy in Atlanta for the past six years under various roles including associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and director of operations. The Vanderbilt product coached 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie Qwan’Tez Stiggers while at B.E.S.T. Lewis was a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010 and played three seasons with the NFC South team. His pro-playing career ended in 2015 with several teams in various leagues, including in the CFL with BC and Edmonton.