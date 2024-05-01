Dream Come True: CFL Draft picks get long-awaited calls

TORONTO — Imagine looking at your phone and seeing a call that you’ve waited your entire life for.

That’s the feeling that dominates the 2024 CFL Draft night as players hear from teams after being selected in one of the eight rounds.

To get a sense of what it means, CFL.ca brings you reactions from prospects and teams across the league during the moment they learn where their professional careers will begin.

A moment the Dublanko family will never forget! Wrapping up 2024 draft night the way we started. #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jdjyZWx5aS — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 1, 2024

Wholesome #CFLDraft content for your TL🥹🥹 You could say @Dan_okpoko and his family are excited about our 11th pick. pic.twitter.com/eTlAi0NrvK — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 1, 2024

📞 @CoachDCameron delivers the good news to first round pick Benjamin Labrosse! pic.twitter.com/WkagZTZL2R — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 1, 2024

"What's happenin', baby?! Let's go!!" Coach Corey Mace connected with second-round pick @nick_wiebe43 after it was announced that he's STAYING in Green & White when he comes to the CFL. pic.twitter.com/tB8gah9fFk — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 1, 2024