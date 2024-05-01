Dream Come True: CFL Draft picks get long-awaited calls

- News
TORONTO — Imagine looking at your phone and seeing a call that you’ve waited your entire life for.
That’s the feeling that dominates the 2024 CFL Draft night as players hear from teams after being selected in one of the eight rounds.
To get a sense of what it means, CFL.ca brings you reactions from prospects and teams across the league during the moment they learn where their professional careers will begin.
MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE
» First-And-Joel: Elks select Dublanko first overall in 2024 CFL Draft
» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft
» 2024 CFL Draft Tracker: View who else did the Elks select?
» It’s a small football world for top CFL Draft prospects
A moment the Dublanko family will never forget!
Wrapping up 2024 draft night the way we started. #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jdjyZWx5aS
— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 1, 2024
Wholesome #CFLDraft content for your TL🥹🥹
You could say @Dan_okpoko and his family are excited about our 11th pick. pic.twitter.com/eTlAi0NrvK
— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 1, 2024
Our first round pick is in… this memory will last a lifetime 🙌#HamiltonProud | #CFLDraft | @TELUS pic.twitter.com/I4PmP6oJnL
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 1, 2024
📞 @CoachDCameron delivers the good news to first round pick Benjamin Labrosse! pic.twitter.com/WkagZTZL2R
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 1, 2024
"What's happenin', baby?! Let's go!!"
Coach Corey Mace connected with second-round pick @nick_wiebe43 after it was announced that he's STAYING in Green & White when he comes to the CFL. pic.twitter.com/tB8gah9fFk
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 1, 2024
A moment he won’t soon forget ☎️#BCLions first-round selection Georga Una gets the call from team brass during Tuesday’s #CFLDraft#roarlikeneverbefore pic.twitter.com/c9UwX8iVB6
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 1, 2024