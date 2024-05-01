Elks release ’22 draft picks Enock Makonzo and Jeremie Dominique

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released National linebacker Enock Makonzo and National defensive back Jeremie Dominique, the club announced Wednesday.

Makonzo was the Elks first-round pick (fourth overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft. The product of Lachine, Quebec suited up for 16 games in his rookie season, accumulating 57-total tackles and two sacks.

The 27-year-old was relegated to just five games in the 2023 season, recording 11 tackles and a forced fumble. The move comes a day after the team selected linebacker Joel Dublanko with the first overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Dominique was the Elks sixth-round pick (48th overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft. Over two seasons in the Green and Gold, the Montreal, Quebec native has suited up in 29 games and registered 16-total tackles.