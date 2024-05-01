REDBLACKS acquire LS Peter Adjey in trade with Elks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have acquired National long snapper Peter Adjey from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for their third-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, the team announced today.

The trade gives the REDBLACKS a proven long snapper, after the team did not re-sign Tanner Doll in free agency this year. The Elks took UBC’s Bradley Hladik, who long-snapped for the Thunderbirds, in the second round of the CFL Draft on Tuesday night.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Toronto native suited up for all 18 games in each of the last two seasons with Edmonton. The 24-year-old Queen’s University product was drafted in the third round, 28th overall, by the Elks in 2022.

After signing with Edmonton following the draft, Adjey won the long snapper job during training camp and made his CFL debut on June 11, 2022, against the BC Lions. He recorded three special teams tackles and one fumble recovery during his rookie season and two special teams tackles in 2023.