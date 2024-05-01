Stamps sign veteran OL Kyle Saxelid

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that they have signed National offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid, a veteran of 38 CFL games with Edmonton and Hamilton.

Calgary has also signed rookie American defensive back Kenyon Reed.

Saxelid (six-foot-eight, 320 pounds) was a second-round draft choice by Edmonton in 2019 after completing his collegiate career at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and spending time with Nebraska and Rapid City in the Indoor Football League.

He played 29 games and made 16 starts over two seasons with Edmonton. The versatile lineman got starting assignments at multiple positions with the Green and Gold including left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard.

Saxelid was traded to Hamilton in 2022 and was limited by injuries to 10 games over two seasons with the Tiger-Cats.

The California native holds Canadian citizenship through his mother Cheryl, who was born in New Brunswick.

Reed (five-foot-11, 187 pounds) played four seasons at San Jose State and in 37 career games with the Spartans, he recorded 105 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss and added one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions including a pick-six in a 2021 game against Utah State.

Reed also saw action on special teams for San Jose State, returning 12 punts for 95 yards. He earned Mountain West all-academic team honours in 2020 and 2021. Prior to transferring to Sacramento State, he spent one redshirt season at Kansas State.