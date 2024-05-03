Als sign former NFL receiver Preston Williams

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that the team has signed American former NFL wide receiver Preston Williams.

Williams (six-foot-five, 220 pounds) played 25 games in the NFL from 2019 to 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three years, and the Carolina Panthers, with whom he spent the 2022 season.

In his rookie year in the NFL in 2019, he accumulated 428 yards on 32 receptions and scored three touchdowns. He even had a game with 108 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2024, he spent time with the DC Defenders in the United Football League.

In 2015 and 2016, he wore the colors of the University of Tennessee. The 27-year-old player had success in his only campaign in 2018 with the Colorado State University Rams. The Lovejoy, GA native racked up 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 receptions in just 12 games.