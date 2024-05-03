Bombers sign American defensive linemen Rick D’Abreu, David Green

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the team has signed American defensive end Rick D’Abreu and American defensive tackle David Green.

Green (six-foot-one, 285 pounds, Pittsburgh; born: October 18, 1999, in West Mifflin, VA) appeared in 39 games over five seasons (2019-2023) with the Panthers. Over that time, Green recorded 92 total tackles, 13.5 tackle-for-losses, eight sacks, two knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 2021 ACC Champion joins the Bombers after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and recently attending Pitt Pro Day.

RELATED

» One Question for 2024: Can the Bombers stay atop the West?

» Bombers sign National K Dante Mastrogiuseppe; add three Americans

» A team-by-team look at the CFL Draft

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

D’Abreu (six-foot-two, 280 pounds, TCU; born: February 23, 2001, in Chester, VA.) comes to the Bombers after appearing in 51 collegiate games and starting in 15. D’Abreu spent four seasons (2019-2022) with East Carolina, and his senior year with TCU (2023). Over his collegiate career he posted 84 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Abreu started all 9 games he appeared in during his sophomore season (2020), recording 24 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

At TCU, he appeared in 10 games, registering 12 tackles, 4.5 tackle-for-losses, and a half sack before attending the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, TX.