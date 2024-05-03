Riders sign three, including CFL Combine bench-winner Ryan Berta

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Ryan Berta, American offensive lineman D’mitri Emmanuel and American defensive back Eric Smith, the team announced on Friday.

Berta (six-foot-three, 302 pounds) played 35 games over five collegiate seasons (2019-23) at Queen’s University. The Hamilton, Ontario native played centre in the OUA’s top rushing offence, finishing the season with 1,938 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named U Sports Second Team All-Canadian and an OUA All-Star for his senior season efforts. He was also named a OUA All-Star in 2022.

Over his career as a Golden Gael, Berta made two starts at right guard in 2019 before transitioning to centre in 2021, making another 22 starts in his new position.

Berta attended the 2024 CFL Combine presented by New Era and won the bench press with 30 repetitions of 225 pounds. It’s the second time he hit that mark, having done so once before at the East-West Bowl in 2022. He was the first player to hit 30 reps at the combine since 2021.

Emmanuel (six-foot-two, 309 pounds) joins Roughriders from Florida State University (FSU) where he played and started in 27 games over two seasons (2022-23) with the Seminoles. Emmanuel protected 2023 ACC player of the year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Travis, who led the conference in passing efficiency, yards per pass attempt and fewest interceptions. In his senior year, Emmanuel also helped the Seminoles offence lead the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in scoring offense, total touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns. His strong 2023 season earned him First-Team All-ACC and Fourth Team All-American honours.

Before joining FSU, Emmanuel suited up for the University of Northern Carolina, Charlotte, where he played and started in 24 consecutive games over three seasons (2019-21). During his sophomore season, Emmanuel was part of a 49ers’ offensive line that allowed just 1.62 sacks per game. While at UNC Charlotte, Emmanuel was awarded the 2019 All-Conference USA Third Team, and was part of the only C-USA offensive line unit to be placed on the 2019 Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll.

The versatile lineman has found success at multiple positions across the offensive line during his college career including guard and tackle on both sides of the line.

Smith (five-foot-10, 177 pounds) joins the Green and White from Florida A&M where he played 37 games over four seasons (2019-23) with the Rattlers. Over that time, he tallied 109 defensive tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 18 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

During his stellar senior season in 2023, Smith recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions, one tackle for loss and 11 pass deflections, helping his team top the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and win the Celebration Bowl. As part of the nation’s number one defence, he was named First Team All-SWAC and ranked third in the SWAC with three interceptions.

The Opa-locka, Florida native also impressed at the HBCU combine when he registered the fastest unofficial 40-time: a blistering 4.34 seconds.